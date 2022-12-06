Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) and Dream Hotel Group announced an agreement for a Hyatt affiliate to acquire Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform including the Dream+Hotels, The+Chatwal+Hotels and Unscripted+Hotels brands, with properties in some of the world’s most prominent hotel markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

This asset-light acquisition will include a portfolio of 12 managed or franchised lifestyle hotels, with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. Upon closing, this expansion will add over 1,700 rooms to Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio and increase Hyatt’s room count in New York City by more than 30%. This acquisition continues Hyatt’s asset-light growth strategy following its transactions to acquire Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021 – and, most recently, Hyatt’s collaboration agreement with German Lindner Hotels AG, to further grow Hyatt’s brand footprint in Europe.

Upon closing, Hyatt will pay a base purchase price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million over the next six years as properties come into the pipeline and open. Stabilized management fees associated with the base purchase price of $125 million are anticipated to be approximately $12 million and, to the extent the contingent purchase price of $175 million is paid, additional stabilized management fees are anticipated to be up to approximately $27 million. The total base purchase price plus the contingent purchase price represents an attractive acquisition multiple in the high-single digits on projected stabilized earnings.

Dream Hotel Group properties are known for their vibrant dining and nightlife experiences including hotspot restaurants, lavish entertainment venues and exclusive night clubs built on strategic collaborations with innovative and award-winning industry leaders. The acquisition will extend Hyatt’s brand footprint in key markets, including Nashville, Hollywood, South Beach, Durham, several locations in New York City and one in the Catskills. Signed contracts represent additional strategic destinations including Las Vegas, Saint Lucia and Doha.

“We have tremendous respect for what Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal and Chief Executive Officer Jay Stein and their team have created and are grateful for the trust being placed in us by Dream Hotel Group to care for their brands and carry their success forward into the future,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “We look forward to continuing our growth journey with more than 600 new Hyatt family members who will further elevate our lifestyle expertise and expand the success of our dedicated lifestyle division. We are excited to offer even more inspiring experiences and celebratory programming to our guests and loyalty members and bring the value of the Hyatt network to a growing number of discerning hotel owners and developers around the world.”

“Hyatt has a proven track record of preserving what makes lifestyle hotels special and is the ideal new home for our growing Dream Hotel Group brands,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman and founder, Dream Hotel Group. “As an owner of Dream Hotel Group properties, I look forward to the next part of our journey and am confident there is a bright future ahead for our hotels, owners, guests and team members as part of the Hyatt family.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions. Following completion of the transaction, Hyatt will work to welcome the new properties into the World of Hyatt loyalty program, bringing more stay occasions and destinations to its member base. World of Hyatt members are some of the most valuable travelers in the industry who spend more and stay more, generating high-quality revenue for the owners of Dream Hotel Group properties.

Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal will continue his commitment as an owner of four open and two future hotels that are expected to join the Hyatt portfolio. Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein will join Hyatt as Head of Dream Hotels to guide the integration of the Dream Hotel Group brands into the Hyatt portfolio, ensuring the unique DNA of each brand is preserved while leveraging Hyatt’s capabilities to optimize property performance. Additionally, Dream Hotel Group’s Chief Development Officer David Kuperberg will join Hyatt as Head of Development – Dream Hotels; Chief Operating Officer Michael Lindenbaum will join Hyatt as Global Head of Operations – Dream Hotels.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Dream Hotel Group

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 35-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most highly competitive hotel environments, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Bangkok and most recently Nashville. Home to its Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels, The Chatwal and new By Dream Hotel Group brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management, and Dining & Nightlife. The company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across all market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach. For more information on Dream Hotel Group and its brands, visit www.DreamHotelGroup.com and follow @dreamhotelgroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.

