Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $72.5 million, single-award, five-year contract to increase access to financing for climate-resilient water and sanitation services.

Globally, hundreds of millions of people lack access to basic drinking water, and more than a billion people lack access to basic sanitation services. Through the USAID Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Finance 2 (WASH-FIN 2) activity, Tetra Tech will work with government and financial institutions, development partners, service providers, and local stakeholders to mobilize the financing required to expand WASH services. Tetra Tech water resources and infrastructure experts will support water service providers to improve climate resilience and strengthen their business models through data-driven decision-making.

“Tetra Tech has more than 40 years of experience supporting USAID to expand access to water and sanitation in developing countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to increase financing for climate-resilient WASH services worldwide.”

About %3Cb%3ETetra+Tech%3C%2Fb%3E

