PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. PagerDuty was recognized as the Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America.

PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud works with AWS to help customers proactively manage complex cloud environments and mission-critical interrupt work in service of customer experience. As enterprises face rising costs and increasing pressure on technical teams, they are increasingly turning to automated solutions to more proactively manage digital operations and save engineering time for innovation. PagerDuty Automated Diagnostics for AWS is now available in AWS Marketplace and helps responders quickly diagnose and resolve issues before they impact a business’s operations and its customers.

“Customers on PagerDuty achieve rapid return on investment and deliver better customer experience,” said Julia Fare, Vice President of Partnerships, PagerDuty. “Since we launched our go-to-market solution in cooperation with AWS last year, we’ve helped customers bring automation into their incident management, from diagnostics to resolution to more proactively manage their complex digital operations. We’re proud to be named the Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, and look forward to continuing to work with AWS to deliver greater value for our customers.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program focused on helping AWS Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. PagerDuty is excited to announce it has received Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, recognizing an AWS Partner that has seen significant YoY growth in their business.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn,+YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcareers.pagerduty.com%2F to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005058/en/