Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), today announced it has awarded more than $560,000 to nonprofits serving within communities where Jackson has an office location, including Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. The announcement is part of Jackson’s biannual grant program and brings the company’s total 2022 grant contributions to $1,167,000. The grants will be used to support a variety of initiatives as directed by the nonprofit recipients, including providing resources for small business and helping to alleviate hunger and homelessness in economically challenged communities.

The Allen+Neighborhood+Center, one of the Lansing-based grant recipients, serves to provide the eastside community with resources to improve their health and well-being; expand their capacity to seize job and entrepreneurial opportunities; create a strong sense of place, belonging, and community pride; and build a safe, sustainable, and thriving neighborhood. The Jackson grant will provide $50,000 to support the creation of a local business hub offering office space, access to business development workshops and a shared space for larger meetings, presentations and classes for small businesses in the community.

“Jackson is thrilled to award Allen Neighborhood Center with a grant that will have a meaningful impact on Lansing small businesses,” said Danielle Robinson, assistant vice president, corporate philanthropy, Jackson. “Jackson is dedicated to enriching the communities where our associates live and work by supporting programs that create economic opportunities and Allen Neighborhood Center is a clear example of an organization built on fulfilling that mission through their support of entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

One of the greater Nashville-area grant recipients, GraceWorks, is a community resource center with a mission to support neighbors in need. The $25,000 Jackson grant will assist in funding their critical food and shelter programs, which aim to alleviate hunger by offering access to their food pantries and provide financial support to prevent utility disconnection and homelessness to individuals and families in need.

“As a financially minded organization, Jackson supports nonprofits that strengthen families by increasing access to resources that provide stability and build a strong foundation,” said Robinson. “Our grant program helps us achieve that goal by providing nonprofits like GraceWorks the resources they need to make a meaningful impact in our local community.”

Jackson’s biannual grant program is a critical component of its corporate philanthropy efforts through which the company has contributed more than $75 million in grants and matching gifts to nonprofits since 2017. In addition, Jackson associates volunteer thousands of hours annually with charities nationwide, and 81 associates served on nonprofit boards of directors throughout 2022.

Nonprofit organizations in the Lansing, Chicago or Nashville area interested in applying for a grant from Jackson are encouraged to submit+an+application for consideration by visiting the company’s website.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

