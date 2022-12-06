Usio, Inc.: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that Louis Hoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be making a virtual presentation at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Event: Usio Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 9:30AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: https%3A%2F%2Fladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com%2F. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Usio on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021, which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its recent merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $475 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit Ladenburg.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has an office in Austin, Texas as well.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

