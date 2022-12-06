AT%26amp%3BT* (NYSE%3AT) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

