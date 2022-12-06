Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference. Tradeweb President and CEO-elect Billy Hult is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST.

A live webcast of the session will be available via http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tradeweb.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.0 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

