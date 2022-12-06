Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (“Leidos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDOS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2022, Leidos disclosed that it had received a grand jury subpoena in September requesting documents relating to the Company’s internal investigation, which concerns whether Leidos violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

