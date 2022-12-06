WOODINVILLE, WA and GABORONE, BOTSWANA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) and Kalahari Energy (Botswana) Limited today announced they have signed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") for a joint cooperation to process coalbed methane into hydrogen and solid carbon.

Kalahari Energy (Botswana) Limited ("KEB"), through its subsidiary Sekaname (Pty) Ltd ("SEK") is in the process of commercializing coalbed methane resources in Botswana with the objective of reducing the country's carbon footprint. Through this joint cooperation, CarbonMeta and KEB/SEK plan to integrate a patented microwave catalytic decomposition technology to process methane into hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products affordably and without CO2 pollutants.

"We are excited to work with CarbonMeta on bringing clean hydrogen powered energy to Botswana," said Julian Scales, Chairman and CEO of Kalahari Energy (Botswana). "In addition, our joint venture enterprise can deliver and market high value carbon products for tyre and lithium battery manufacturing customers in Africa and Europe."

Kalahari Energy (Botswana) and CarbonMeta will each own 50% stakes in the joint venture and the products that will be generated by the plant. Kalahari Energy (Botswana) shall contribute gas feedstock, which has been estimated to be over 10 trillion cubic feet. CarbonMeta shall contribute the microwave catalytic decomposition equipment and processes needed to transform the natural gas feedstock into hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products, including graphite, graphene, and carbon nanotubes.

"We are delighted to work with Kalahari Energy (Botswana) to deliver hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products in Africa," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies. "We believe that our licensed microwave catalysis technology has great potential to deliver affordable hydrogen and carbon products through this joint venture partnership with Kalahari Energy Botswana"

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is an environmental research and development company that is commercializing technologies for processing organic wastes into hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability. For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. a research and development group that is focused on processing organic wastes using patented technologies and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as graphite, graphene, and carbon nanotubes. CarbonMeta Research has been working with researchers from Cardiff University and University of Oxford on commercializing a microwave catalysis process for processing mixed waste plastics. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

About Kalahari Energy (Botswana) Limited

Kalahari Energy (Botswana) Limited ("KEB"), is a gas exploration and energy development group of companies based in Gaborone, Botswana specializing in the extraction of Coal Bed Methane ("CBM") from coal. As part of its business portfolio, Kalahari Energy (Botswana) Limited possesses a number of coalbed methane prospecting licences and permits in Botswana along the eastern side of the Kalahari Karoo Basin. A significant recoverable base of CBM has been identified during exploration and evaluation activities and confirmed by independent feasibility studies. Sekaname (Proprietary) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEB that holds its Coal Bed Methane gas licenses.

For more information, please visit https://keb.co.bw/

