Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame has announced the three finalists for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU, Sr., Cornerback), Clark Phillips III (Utah, So., Cornerback) and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois, Jr., Cornerback) are the three defensive backs chosen as the 2022 finalists. This group of finalists represents three Power Five conferences (Big 12, PAC-12, Big Ten).

The award recipient will be selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which includes members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards. Other recognized NCFAA awards announced include the Chuck Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Rotary Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following the ESPN live presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City, and will include the presentation of the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCUs. Over 600 supporters, including many celebrities and dignitaries, attend the banquet each year.

PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD FINALISTS FAN VOTE

For the fifth consecutive year, the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will hold the official Finalists Fan Vote. Voting opens Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. Central, and closes Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. Central. Voting is free to all participants. The winner of the fan vote will receive one vote toward the overall nationwide results.

PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD IMPORTANT DATES

December 8, 2022

Winner announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards

February 7, 2023

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet in Oklahoma City

Honoring: 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner and Inaugural Aeneas Williams Award Winner

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about this association.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation's top collegiate sports honors.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame jointly announced in May 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named the “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

