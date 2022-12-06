American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today a $1 million commitment over four years to underserved and underrepresented students continuing education through a new Inclusion and Diversity (“I&D”) Scholarship Program.

“American Water is proud to offer the Inclusion and Diversity Scholarship Program, providing equitable opportunities for students across American Water’s national footprint to continue their education,” said Melanie Kennedy, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, American Water. “This scholarship program will support our future leaders of tomorrow and strengthens our continued commitment to be a more inclusive, diverse and equitable company.”

In 2023, American Water will provide a combined total of $100,000 to 10 students planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study, pursuing a certificate or degree in a non-medical STEM or business-related field, through the I&D Scholarship Program. The scholarship program will be offered annually to eligible students through 2026, totaling over $1 million in awards. Scholarship recipients who meet eligibility criteria will have the ability to renew their award up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.

The I&D Scholarship Program will be administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®, the nation’s leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Scholarship America

For 60 years, Scholarship America has worked directly with students, parents, donors, colleges, businesses and communities to empower people to achieve their educational goals. As the nation’s largest private education support organization, having distributed over $3.9 billion to more than 2.4 million students, Scholarship America is now working to further engage the private sector to support programs and policies that advance equity in postsecondary education and help students overcome barriers to access, persistence and attainment. More information is available at scholarshipamerica.org.

