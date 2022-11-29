Jim Simons recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

In 1982, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) founded Renaissance Technologies Corporation, a private investment firm based in New York. Simons is still at the helm as CEO of what is now one of the world's most successful hedge funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3978 stocks valued at a total of $70.68Bil. The top holdings were NVO(2.16%), MSFT(1.26%), and ABNB(1.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:META by 4,640,159 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/29/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $109.51 per share and a market cap of $289.44Bil. The stock has returned -67.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,950,091 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/29/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.55 per share and a market cap of $2,250.92Bil. The stock has returned -11.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 44.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,208,460 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/29/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.48 per share and a market cap of $1,234.87Bil. The stock has returned -34.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 2,244,025 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/29/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $183.1 per share and a market cap of $578.03Bil. The stock has returned -51.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-book ratio of 14.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 3,460,902 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 11/29/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $180.1895 per share and a market cap of $348.75Bil. The stock has returned 61.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

