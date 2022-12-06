The holidays are truly a time to be savored. And for more than 40 years, The+Fresh+Market has been helping guests make their holidays special—and easy—with fully prepped meals, desserts, party platters, gift ideas, and ways to give back.

Gifts That Surprise and Delight

This year, The Fresh Market is the destination for gift giving—whether it’s putting together a gift basket, a stocking or need a last-minute gift, the specialty food retailer has an array of options. Those include a variety of stocking+stuffers, all affordably priced at $8 and under:

Hot+cocoa+bombs

Walkers Shortbread Christmas+Trees or Gingerbread+Men

Sample sized, holiday-flavored teas and coffees

Rothschild Hot and Smoky Bacon+Chutney

A stocking is a great gift for everyone on your list, including teachers, neighbors, gift exchanges, hairdressers and more!

Memorable Christmas feasts made easy

The Fresh Market’s fully prepared Holiday Meals are a great option for a stress-free holiday for everyone – whether it’s serving a few guests or a full house! All of the meals come in free reusable thermal boxes for easy transport after pickup. The retailer also has a variety of à la carte mains sides and desserts that are sure to impress! Meal options:

Ultimate+Holiday+Meal: $179.99; starting at less than $13 per person; serves 12-14.

Traditional+Holiday+Meal: $99.99; starting at $10 per person; serves 8-10. Guests can register for the Ultimate+Loyalty+Experience online or in store and save $10 off this meal! It only takes 30 seconds to Sign Up and Save.

this meal! It only takes 30 seconds to Sign Up and Save. Essential+Holiday+Meal: $69.99; starting at $14 per person; serves 3-5.

Essential+Ham+Meal: $69.99; starting at $14 per person; serves 3-5.

Prime+Rib+Meal: $49.99; $25 per person; serves 2.

Holiday+Ham+Meal: $99.99; starting at $10 per person; serves 8-10.

Important dates

Online+ordering: November 25-December 21 by 2pm ET

In-store ordering: November 25-December 18

Pickup in store: December 21-24

Guests are also encouraged to pick up a copy of The Fresh Market’s December Magazine or check it out online for more inspiration on holiday ideas leading into the new year.

Giving back to help feed the hungry

As part of its long-term focus on hunger-related causes, The Fresh Market is supporting Feeding America with a Holiday Round Up to support the communities it serves. This fundraiser will run from November 28 - December 27. The Fresh Market invites each guest to consider rounding up their in-store purchase or adding a different donation amount to support the efforts of Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

100% of funds collected go to benefit Feeding America, which will, in turn, redistribute 90% of those funds to local Feeding America member food banks that partner with The Fresh Market stores to fight food insecurity and build hunger awareness in their local communities.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook%2C Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

