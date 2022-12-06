This Giving Tuesday and beyond, Famous+Footwear (one of the Caleres brands, NYSE: CAL) in partnership with Ticket to Dream Foundation, is helping spread holiday cheer to foster kids all over the country. Customer donations made in-store, in the Famous Footwear app and online at famousfootwear.com will help provide foster youth across the U.S. with holiday gifts, laptop access, new shoes and slippers, and amazing new experiences.

Famous Footwear has partnered with Ticket to Dream Foundation since 2020 to help foster kids and give customers the opportunity to invest in foster youth within their communities. In total, Famous Footwear has raised over $8.8 million for Ticket to Dream Foundation to date. This year, through the generosity of its shoppers, Famous Footwear will help check off holiday wish list items including:

Over 7,400 Birkenstock slippers

Nearly 15,000 pairs of socks and winter accessories

Nearly 300 new laptops and over 2,200 tech accessories

4,800 pairs of Crocs shoes and socks

Over 14,000 toys and gifts

Additionally, to help make spirits bright, Famous Footwear hosted a home makeover for a local St. Louis foster family and hosted five shopping sprees, in addition to funding over 1,000 holiday experiences.

“Famous Footwear is our biggest supporter for the holiday season,” said Gina Davis, CEO of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “They help light up the holidays for over 60,000 foster kids whether that is a new laptop to keep up in school, gifts under the tree or cozy feet. The holiday season can be especially hard for foster youth away from family and friends, so we hope these moments of joy and normalcy bring these children comfort and cheer. Santa’s sleigh is filling up fast!”

Recently, “The Home for the Holidays Makeover,” by Ticket to Dream Foundation and Famous Footwear, selected a family in Ballwin, Missouri, to receive a free home makeover. The Blumenthal family has fostered over 175 children since they became foster parents over 20 years ago. Famous Footwear and Ticket to Dream were able to fulfill the family’s holiday gift wish list, and provide a more comfortable and peaceful space for the children. They also created a new sense of belonging and individuality for the children, who each received personalized bedroom makeovers.

“As we look forward to another festive season and take pause to express gratitude, we are honored to have the support of our Associates and customers who make these donations possible and share our belief that every child has what it takes to achieve a great future,” said Mike Edwards, president of Famous Footwear.

To learn more about this partnership or to donate online, visit tickettodream.org%2Ffamousfootwear.

To inquire about additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Ticket to Dream:

Ticket to Dream Foundation works to ensure those experiencing the foster care system have everyday essentials and opportunities to thrive by working in partnership with a nationwide network of supporters, corporations, and over 200 non-profit foster care agencies to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in local communities. Over the years Ticket to Dream has helped over 2.4 million foster children. To learn more, please visit www.tickettodream.org.

About Famous Footwear:

Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, with nearly 900 stores across the US and Canada, and online at famousfootwear.com and famousfootwear.ca, Famous Footwear is the local family footwear shop, where you’ll always find the right shoes from everyone’s favorite brands, including Nike, Hey Dude, Converse, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Dr. Martens, and many more. Famous Footwear – helping individuals, families and communities step into their own unique joy.

About Caleres:

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

