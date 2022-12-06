The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that Christine (Chris) DeBiase will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective Jan. 3, 2023. DeBiase will lead Law and Regulation and Allstate’s sustainability strategy.

DeBiase brings more than 25 years of insurance industry and legal experience. She joins Allstate from Brighthouse Financial Inc., where she was Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, responsible for legal, compliance, corporate governance and sustainability initiatives.

“Chris is a great addition to our leadership team as we transform Allstate into a digital protection solutions company and advance our sustainability strategy,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “She has deep insurance and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach. She is a champion for inclusion, creating opportunities for people to share diverse perspectives and advancing equity.”

DeBiase joined Brighthouse in 2017 after 20 years with MetLife, where she served as lead attorney for the spinoff of Brighthouse from MetLife, as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Americas Legal. At MetLife she held positions as Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Associate General Counsel and Vice President, Corporate Secretary. DeBiase earned a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and a bachelor’s degree in communications from State University of New York at New Paltz.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005966/en/