Sensormatic+Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson+Controls, today released its final recap of U.S. shopper traffic from Thanksgiving Day (November 24) through Sunday, November 27, 2022. These results are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company’s intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic+IQ.

Sensormatic Solutions found that store traffic for the 2022 Black Friday weekend was flat compared to 2021. Store traffic on Saturday, November 26, decreased 2.7%, while traffic on Sunday, November 27, decreased by 4.1%. Altogether, 2022 Black Friday weekend shopper traffic is consistent with year-over-year traffic trends pre-pandemic.

“In many ways, this holiday season is a return to form for retailers as the traffic trends follow closely what we’ve seen for the entire period post-Labor Day to the week prior to Thanksgiving,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Shopping patterns are no longer being dictated by health and safety concerns, at least not to the extent they were in 2020 and 2021. Retailers have the opportunity to continue to capture the magic of in-store shopping this year as the final data for actual Black Friday was strong.”

Sensormatic Solutions also analyzed traffic on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. After all its data was tallied, the final results show that store traffic on Thanksgiving Day saw an uptick from 2021’s numbers, with a 17.2% increase and store traffic on Black Friday increased 3.1% compared to 2021. The peak time for in-store Black Friday shopping was between 1 - 3 p.m., as it has been in years past.

