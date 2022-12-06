Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) (the “Company”) announced that it will promote Bryan Langley to serve as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 29, 2022.

Mr. Langley, currently Senior Vice President, Finance, will succeed Trevor Lang, who as previously announced, is being promoted to serve as President of the Company. Mr. Langley will lead the finance organization and related financial functions, including the accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax, internal audit, business intelligence and treasury departments.

Mr. Langley brings a strong understanding of the Company’s business, finances, and operations. Since joining the Company in 2014, Mr. Langley has served in various positions of increasing responsibility in corporate strategy, financial planning, and accounting. Prior to 2014, Mr. Langley held various finance and risk management roles at Delta Air Lines, Inc. Mr. Langley began his career in public accounting, holding positions in transactions services and auditing at KPMG LLP. Mr. Langley is a graduate of University of Georgia with both a B.B.A. in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy. Mr. Langley is also a Certified Public Accountant.

“Bryan’s financial acumen, institutional knowledge, and contributions to our strategic vision make him uniquely qualified to become our next CFO,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. “During his eight-year career at the Company, Bryan has become a trusted leader and embodies our commitment to serving our customers and driving long-term value. I look forward to working together as we continue to execute our strategies.”

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

