Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, December 13th at 5:00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Medium-Sized Workplaces, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

