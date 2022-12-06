DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

December 1: Capacity Asia 2022 - Singapore

Wilson Chung, Principal of DigitalBridge, will be participating the Fireside Chat, “What’s the five-year outlook for network investment?” on December 1, 2022 at 12:45pm SGT.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

December 7: GSMA Tower & Fibre Webinar

Warren Roll, Managing Director at DigitalBridge will be speaking at 11:00 am at 4:00 pm UK / 5:00pm CET.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

