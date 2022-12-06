Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat”) (NASDAQ: BYND) breached their fiduciary duties to Beyond Meat and its shareholders. If you are a Beyond Meat shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Beyond Meat’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Beyond Meat in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Beyond Meat and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 21, 2022, Bloomberg reported that photos and internal documents from a Beyond Meat plant in Pennsylvania showed numerous food-safety issues.

What You Can Do

If you are a Beyond Meat shareholder, you may have legal claims against Beyond Meat’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006110/en/