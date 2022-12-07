Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the Morgan Stanley Space Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

One-on-one meetings will be held in addition to the presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006129/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership