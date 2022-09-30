PR Newswire

Third quarter revenue of $1,330,566, up over 153% from the prior quarter

and highest quarterly revenue since the Company began generating

revenues in Q4, 2021;

Net loss for the quarter of $2,136,169, and comprehensive income for the

quarter of $600,740

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, has filed its financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for its third fiscal quarter of 2022.

Gamelancer is pleased to report that its revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totalled $1,330,556 (2021 - $nil) up 153% from $523,865 in the previous quarter, and is the highest quarterly revenue since the Company's inception. Revenue generated over the quarter was derived from direct-media brand partnerships creating original content through Gamelancer owned JoyBox Media, with content distribution on Gamelancer's TikTok and Instagram network. Additionally, Gamelancer generated monthly recurring revenue through its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with SnapChat.

The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was recorded as $2,136,169 (2021 - $1,476,446). Adjusting for non-cash items including the write-off of NFT assets of $987,593 and share-based compensation of $358,841, the adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $789,735.

"Our third quarter earnings highlight Gamelancer's ability to monetize our owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels. Recurring campaigns with RBC, Samsung Canada & USA, Belkin, GFUEL, Celsius, a growing partnership with an American-owned international sports cable channel, and our OTT Snapchat recurring revenue, Gamelancer is executing on our strategy of monetizing the largest gaming community in short-form video social media."– Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $7,242,109 (2021 -$7,631,707). Adjusting for non-cash items such as the write-off of NFT assets of $987,593 and share-based compensation of $1,263,786, the net loss for the nine months ended September 30,2022 would have been $4,990,730.

2022 Operational Highlights

Renewals or new business with key notable partners including RBC, Samsung Canada, Belkin, Celsius, GFUEL, and the largest sports cable network in the USA , among others.

with key notable partners including RBC, Samsung Canada, Belkin, Celsius, GFUEL, and the largest sports cable network in the , among others. JoyBox Media signed an annual contract with Thorn , an organization founded by actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher . The campaign created authentic, relatable original content that would help spread awareness around important issues related to the Gen Z community.

, an organization founded by actors and . The campaign created authentic, relatable original content that would help spread awareness around important issues related to the Gen Z community. Of our 27 channels, our largest TikTok channel @gaming surpassed 10 million followers and our total followers and subscribers is currently well over 34 million.

and our total followers and subscribers is currently well over 34 million. 3 rd quarter network growth continued to accelerate with 3,802,876 new followers on the Gamelancer network, averaging 1,267,625 new followers each month.

quarter A strong majority of our follower base continues reside in the United States , Canada , the UK, and Australia .

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as RBC, Samsung Canada, Belkin, Celsius, GFUEL, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34,400,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

