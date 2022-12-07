LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC, Financial)( TSX:BHC, Financial) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") has designated 1261229 B.C. Ltd., the entity that directly or indirectly holds 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), as an unrestricted subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's debt documents. In connection therewith, all of the subsidiaries of 1261229 B.C. Ltd., including Bausch + Lomb and its subsidiaries, are also now unrestricted subsidiaries of the Company and, as a result, are no longer subject to the covenants under the Bausch Health debt documents.

The Company continues to evaluate potential options to maximize stakeholder value, which include its ongoing focus on its balance sheet and liquidity.

