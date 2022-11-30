It’s reigning Whopper sandwiches — 1/4 lb* of flame-grilled beef delivered straight to your smartphone. The Whopper is known for going big, and its birthday celebrations are no different. Last year, BK offered the Whopper for its original price of 37 cents and now, the brand will airdrop 65,000 codes for free Whopper sandwiches in Times Square and on social to celebrate the sandwich’s 65th birthday.

Today only, lucky fans of the Whopper in Times Square, NYC, can turn on the airdrop or nearby share function for a chance to receive a code for a free Whopper dropped directly to their smartphone to claim and then redeem on the BK app, while codes last. And, if you’re not in NYC, you still have a chance to get your hands on a free Whopper – a limited number of codes will also be available @BurgerKing on Instagram, while codes last, because BK wants everyone to have a chance to get in on the royal celebration.

The first Whopper was flame grilled 65 years ago in 1957 — that’s 65 years of the unmistakable taste of a flame-grilled beef patty with fresh ingredients including juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, sliced white onions, and topped with creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, and crunchy pickles, all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Whether you hold the pickles or add a slice of American cheese, with thousands of ways to eat a Whopper, Guests can have it their way.

For Guests who prefer a twist on the classic, the Whopper is known for its crave-worthy innovations. Just this year, BK introduced the Southwest Bacon Whopper and most recently, the Ghost Pepper Whopper. Here’s to the next 65 years of flame-grilled goodness!

* 1/4lb is the pre-cooked weight of the beef patty.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconicflame-grilled Whopper®sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

