%3Cb%3EMiX+Telematics%3C%2Fb%3E (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) ("MiX Telematics" or the "Company"), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, will be presenting at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investor Conference being held December 5-7, 2022, in New York, NY.

MiX Telematics management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.mixtelematics.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Raymond James representative or MiX Telematics’ investor relations team at [email protected].

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 914,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

