Ford has produced its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E since starting production nearly two years ago, a significant milestone as the company scales EV production to a rate of 600,000 annually by late 2023 and more than 2 million annually by 2026.

Almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth to date is coming from customers replacing an internal combustion vehicle with electric – 8 in 10 U.S. customers and 9 in 10 European customers – proving that Ford is creating electric vehicles that meet broad customer needs.

“When we put the pony on this Mustang, we knew we’d have skeptics. What we didn’t quite know then was just how popular this car would become,” said Darren Palmer, vice president, Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e. “I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them.”

The Mustang Mach-E is available in 37 countries across the world for 2023, up from 22 in the vehicle’s first year. New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina are among the latest markets added to the Mustang Mach-E stable. Global growth comes as Ford upgrades Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant – which built the 150,000th vehicle – to support even more customers.

“The plant is buzzing,” said Deborah Manzano, Ford’s director of manufacturing. “There’s a new battery line, new chassis line, additional assembly line, we’re literally maxing out the space to make more Mustang Mach-E vehicles. We most recently added a new paint shop, too. Nothing is standing still for long!”

The Mustang Mach-E continues to prove its popularity winning awards and accolades including the 2021 North American Utility of the Year, Edmunds’ Top-Rated Luxury Electric Vehicle and several more.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005417/en/