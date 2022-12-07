Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has received the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the water technology industry category. The company was honored for its visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer service.

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. According to the firm, these companies consolidate their leadership positions by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. These leading companies are advancing the overall market by strategically broadening their product portfolios.

"At Evoqua, we are committed to developing and deploying innovative solutions to protect and preserve one of our planet's most valuable resources, water," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be once again recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the positive impact we make for our customers each day as we deliver on our promise of Transforming Water. Enriching Life."

Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, states, "The company leverages its unparalleled portfolio of proven advanced technologies, customer-centric service offerings, and market-led innovation approach to enable industrial customers to optimize performance and minimize discharge, assist municipalities in achieving their water quality targets, and support recreational facilities in creating safer environments."

In selecting Evoqua for this award, Frost & Sullivan's team of analysts independently evaluated growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions of the world to identify companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a progressive understanding of the future and, thus, effectively address new challenges and opportunities.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. To learn more, visit www.frost.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005111/en/