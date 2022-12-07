VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAL BATTERY METALS INC. (the “Company” or “Vital”) (CSE: VBAM) ( VBAMF) (FSE: C0O) has appointed Paul Chung as a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Paul Chung holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia and received a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University. Mr. Chung is a co-founder of Altaley Mining Corporation, which owns two operating poly-metallic mines in Mexico. Mr. Chung was also on the team that discovered the Mariana lithium project located at Salar de Llullaillaco in Argentina, which is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year, for 25 years. Mr. Chung is a former director of Patriot Battery Metals Inc., one of the most significant lithium discoveries in North America.

Mr. Chung is experienced in project management and possesses extensive skills in bringing companies to the public markets and negotiating international transactions. He has conducted operations throughout North and South America and was responsible for asset acquisitions, project oversight, strategic planning, government liaison, and ensuring strategic alignment between parent and subsidiary.

President and Chief Executive Officer Adrian Lamoureux stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the Vital Battery Metals team. His capital markets and resource-sector skill set will greatly enhance our team moving forward as we continue to grow the company.”

The Company also announces the resignation of director Trevor Doerksen. The Company thanks Mr. Doerksen for his valued contribution to the Board over his tenure with the Company.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) ( VBAMF) (FSE:C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

