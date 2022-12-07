VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) ( HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electrical systems, announces it will participate in Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovered investor conference in San Francisco on December 8, 2022. The company additionally provides a shareholder update on recent activities.



Hillcrest will present as part of the 17th annual Best of the Uncovered investor conference. The invitation-only event is hosted by Singular Research, who began covering the company earlier this year. The small-cap investor conference is focused on top-ranked emerging growth, undervalued, and undercovered companies that exemplify Singular’s research.

The Hillcrest presentation is scheduled for 12:15pm PDT. Investors can participate virtually by registering at this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7764863692067720718.

Update on recent Hillcrest activities

The Hillcrest team recently concluded a productive European trip:

Hillcrest CTO Ari Berger presented the Hillcrest ZVS inverter technology at the 2022 ELIV MarketPlace in Baden-Baden, Germany. Hillcrest presented to an invitation-only audience of engineers and executives in the German electric mobility space, many of whom are automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers and technology providers.





The time in Europe included multiple discussions with several potential partners, again including automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Hillcrest is focused on adding to its list of development partners and views Europe as an area of attractive business opportunities due to its leadership in electric mobility and decarbonization.





In addition, Hillcrest CEO Don Currie and Systematec GmbH Managing Director and Founder Harald Hengstenberger presented to investors over four days in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. Hillcrest is building a wider global investor audience with exposure in Europe an immediate initiative.



About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT,” on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF”. For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

[email protected]

+1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Or

Walter Frank/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 203-972-9200

Public Relations

Scott Worden

[email protected]

+1 313-309-9500

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.