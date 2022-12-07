VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) ( CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Refined”) (formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) is pleased to announce that it has completed its change of business (including changing its name from Chemesis International Inc. to Refined Metals Corp.) and has begun trading under the symbol “RMC” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) as a Mining Issuer under the policies of the CSE.



The change of business was completed to transition the Company from the cannabis industry to the business of mineral exploration and development, with a focus on identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. In addition to the Rose Property, the Company is also reviewing other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Chief Executive Officer, Aman Parmar said, “I am really pleased to report on our successful change of business. We will strive to build investor value through deploying capital into resource projects that we feel offer growth potential, in jurisdictions in North America that are receptive to exploration and mining activity.”

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company is also reviewing other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

