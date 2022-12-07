The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Henrique Braun has been named to a newly created role of President, International Development. In this position, Braun will oversee seven operating units that span dozens of countries and territories around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005189/en/

Henrique Braun (Photo: Business Wire)

Braun, 54, currently serves as president of the Latin America operating unit, a position he has held since 2020. Braun is a 26-year veteran of the company who has progressed through a number of roles in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

“Henrique is a strong leader who has learned and grown in operations across the company,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “Most recently, he has led the Latin America operating unit to outstanding results. Henrique’s work to digitize our business and lead a consumer-centric team makes him an ideal fit for a new, broader role.”

As President, International Development, Braun will have oversight of the Latin America operating unit, along with adding responsibility for six operating units: Japan and South Korea; ASEAN and South Pacific; Greater China and Mongolia; Africa; India and Southwest Asia; and Eurasia and Middle East. The presidents of these operating units remain unchanged; Braun’s successor as president of the Latin America operating unit will be named at a later date.

About Henrique Braun

Braun has worked in a number of functions during his career at Coca-Cola, including supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management and bottling operations. He has also been a leader in regional, business unit and corporate functions.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as president of the company’s Greater China & Korea business unit. He was named president of the Brazil business unit in 2016, followed by his current role as president of what was then the newly created Latin America operating unit in 2020.

Braun is a dual citizen of the United States and Brazil. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro. He also has a Master of Science degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Georgia State University.

Braun takes on his new duties Jan. 1, 2023, and will report to Quincey.

The company also announced today that President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will add oversight of the company’s Bottling Investments Group, which will continue to be led by President Murat Ozgel.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005189/en/