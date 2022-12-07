Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) announces today the appointment of Michelle Dunstan as Chief Responsibility Officer. Joining on 9 January 2023, Michelle will be responsible for overseeing Janus Henderson’s corporate responsibility and responsible investing efforts. She will be based in the US and report to Ali Dibadj, Janus Henderson’s Chief Executive Officer.

Michelle’s deep knowledge and experience in ESG will help deliver on clients’ needs, create true business value, build long term partnerships with our investment and product teams, and drive further integration of appropriate sustainable practices across Janus Henderson. Michelle will work closely with Janus Henderson’s existing ESG teams to define the optimal approaches and frameworks for our responsible investing and corporate responsibility efforts, drawing together and amplifying the work that Janus Henderson already does in this space.

Michelle joins Janus Henderson from AllianceBernstein, where she has spent the last eighteen years in a variety of roles, including as global equities Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, and most recently as Chief Responsibility Officer. In that role, she developed and maintained AllianceBernstein’s Corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy, and co-created and co-managed one of their ESG-focused equity portfolios. In a former role, Michelle devised AllianceBernstein’s Responsibility policies, where she steered their ESG governance strategy, ESG integration process, engagement escalation, and stewardship policies.

In joining Janus Henderson, Michelle adds yet more exceptional talent to our senior leadership team and follows the recent appointments of John Cassaday as Chair of the Janus Henderson Board, Brian Baldwin of Trian Partners, as an Independent Non-Executive Director, and Michael Schweitzer as our new Head of Retail Distribution, North America.

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer at Janus Henderson, said: “With Michelle’s hire as Janus Henderson’s Chief Responsibility Officer, the firm is taking another big strategic step forward to deliver on behalf of our clients. I’ve known Michelle for many years; she is a hugely talented and dynamic figure. Michelle augments our existing capabilities with her experience and leadership skills and will further embed corporate responsibility and responsible investing capabilities across our company. I know she will be an effective advocate for appropriate sustainability work both within the company and in the industry at large.”

Michelle Dunstan, Chief Responsibility Officer at Janus Henderson, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Janus Henderson. It is an exciting time of great change and positive momentum - both for Janus Henderson and for Responsibility. Janus Henderson’s rich history of providing differentiated insights and disciplined investments places it well to lead in developing both the ESG thought leadership and the portfolio solutions that will help our clients achieve their goals. I look forward to working with Janus Henderson’s existing talented teams to continue to advance and strengthen the organization on its Responsibility journey.”

At 30 September 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$275 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide.

At 30 September 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$275 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide.

