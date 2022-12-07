Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies, and iOR Partners, the pioneer in office-based surgery in the field of ophthalmology, today jointly announced the expansion of their national product supply agreement to provide Harrow’s entire formulary compounded ophthalmic products to iOR Partners’ expanding office-based surgery locations across the United States.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside iOR Partners as they mobilize an increasing number of cataract surgeons to perform surgery in an office-based environment, offering more personalized care in a patient-friendly setting,” said Mark L. Baum, Chairman and CEO of Harrow. “iOR Partners assists practices nationwide to make office-based ophthalmic surgery a reality. Our mission has always focused on making medications accessible and affordable, and working with iOR Partners, the national leader in this fast-growing area of ophthalmic surgery, represents an important and growing channel for Harrow to meet our mission.”

“Harrow, through its ImprimisRx division, is the gold standard in supplying innovative compounded ophthalmic formulations that meet the highest federal manufacturing standards. Their commitment to quality, exceptional customer service, and the breadth of their portfolio are why we chose them as our partner,” said Tony Burns, Founder and Principal of iOR Partners. “These qualities support our confidence that we are delivering on our promise of personalized care that’s safe and comfortable for patients.”

Burns continued, “One excellent example of a product we find compelling is the MKO Melt®, which has allowed us to substantially reduce the use of opioids and needles during office-based surgical procedures. As we continue to grow and assist cataract surgeons with their vision of providing office‑based cataract surgery, we look forward to collaborating to further expand our services.”

About iOR Partners

iOR Partners, LLC is paving the way for the future of cataract surgery with innovative, office-based surgery suites. iOR surgical suites provide cataract surgeons the ability to offer more personalized care in a safe and comfortable surgical environment. The company’s turnkey solution includes assistance with space build-out, acquiring surgical equipment, staff training, insurance acquisition, accreditation, and compliance services. iOR Partners is the only company dedicated to ophthalmic office-based surgery and partners with practices nationwide. For more information, visit iorpartners.com.

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies for the U.S. market that are accessible and affordable. For more information about Harrow, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrow.com.

Harrow Forward-Looking Statements

* Harrow’s compounded formulations are customized to meet unique patient and practitioner needs. No compounded medication is reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. Harrow does not compound copies of commercially available products.

