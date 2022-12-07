November 30 – Hyliion+Holdings+Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that it has successfully delivered the New York Stock Exchange’s iconic Christmas tree for the 99th annual lighting ceremony, which will take place this evening, November 30th, from 2 pm – 6 pm ET. The NYSE Christmas tree has been a downtown New York mainstay since 1923. This is the first time an electric semi-truck has delivered the 18,000-pound Norway Spruce to the NYSE site in the city’s Financial District.

The Hyliion+Hypertruck+ERX, an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator, transported the approximately 80-foot tree from West Nyack, NY to Experience Square outside the exchange, where it will stay through the 2022 holiday season.

“This holiday season, Hyliion is pleased to continue its collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange by being part of this time-honored tradition and delivering some holiday cheer to Experience Square. The NYSE’s choice of Hyliion to transport the tree reflects the exchange’s focus on ESG and strong support for the sustainability initiatives of its community of listed companies,” said Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion.

“As the Hypertruck ERX powertrain moves towards production in 2023, Hyliion is deploying a series of vehicles in controlled fleet trials with some of the nation’s leading fleets. The semi-truck used to move the Christmas tree is one of these demo vehicles and now will continue to be showcased with fleets across the country," continued Healy.

“We were thrilled to see Thomas Healy pull up to 11 Wall Street and personally deliver this year’s NYSE Christmas tree in an electric truck, underscoring Hyliion’s commitment to building a sustainable future,” said Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange. “At a moment when ESG is gaining increased attention, Hyliion told its story through action and helped to kick off our holiday celebration in a powerful way.”

This year marks the NYSE’s 99th annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will feature artists, organizations, and NYSE-listed companies, gathering to celebrate the New York City community and the season of giving.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

