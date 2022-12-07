CINCINNATI, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today announced that it will host its upcoming Analyst Day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the “Workhorse Ranch” in Union City, IN.



The Company will also provide a live webcast option, including an accompanying slide presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of Workhorse’s website at ir.workhorse.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

The Analyst Day will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to hear from members of Workhorse’s executive team as they discuss updates and progress across its product portfolio roadmaps as well as its go-forward strategy and review of financial performance. In-person attendees will also be able to view the Company’s next generation electric trucks, vans and drones and tour Workhorse’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing complex.

In-person event attendance is by invitation only and space is limited. To inquire about receiving an invitation, please email [email protected].

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

