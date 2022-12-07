OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it was named by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 North America Product Leadership Award for passwordless authentication. The award recognizes OneSpan as an innovator in the industry with strong overall performance.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of OneSpan’s offerings, “OneSpan’s robust product features position the company as a pioneer in the continuous passwordless authentication industry. OneSpan integrates high reliability and quality in its products, from developing robust, user-friendly solutions to working closely with clients and partners to guide its product roadmap and add enhanced features. The company’s extensive in-house testing ensures consistent performance, earning its clients’ trust and loyalty. Frost & Sullivan recognizes the continued efforts OneSpan brings with its innovative platform and product portfolio that allow trusted and continuous authentication without inputting passwords, making it possible to prevent ATOs and fraud.”

“Businesses are challenged to maintain their own and their customers’ security – and build trust and loyalty – while also providing a simple customer experience. OneSpan’s mission is to deliver easy and secure customer experiences that ensure the integrity behind digital transactions and agreements,” said Michael Klieman, Chief Product Officer at OneSpan. “This recognition reflects our continuous innovation in building trust and integrity for the digital businesses of global organizations. Frost & Sullivan recognizes the importance of passwordless authentication to create seamless experiences for customers and secure even the highest-value transactions for businesses – cornerstones of OneSpan’s uniquely powerful offerings to secure and increase the confidence and trust of interactions throughout digital customer journeys.”

Frost & Sullivan’s research also highlighted, “OneSpan works closely with customers during the pre-and post-purchase journey, offering support and guidance to achieve customer satisfaction, address unmet needs, and optimize customer retention. The company continues to strengthen security across organizations that adopt and maintain zero-trust with an approach toward enhancing the user experience. Companies partnering with OneSpan and integrating its product portfolio can provide end users with remarkable experiences. By combining passwordless capabilities and adaptive authentication, OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication delivers the right level of security for each customer without jeopardizing the user experience.”

“To be a product leader, a company needs to comprehend the market’s needs and deliver a robust solution designed and embedded with high-quality and reliable performance,” said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan finds that OneSpan embodies this concept and exemplifies it with best practice implementation. Through its revolutionary approach, OneSpan provides best-in-class solutions that help organizations to verify their customers digitally without requiring them to keystroke their identity credentials physically during each access attempt.”

OneSpan’s product leader award recognition comes on the heels of the momentum it has created through new product offerings, new executive leadership, and a key industry accolade. Specifically, OneSpan recently announced two new innovative solutions, Virtual+Room and DIGIPASS+CX, strengthened its executive team over the last 12 months with the addition of several new talented C-level executives, and won the 2022 SC Award for Best Mobile Security Solution for its Mobile+Security+Suite.

Frost & Sullivan’s Product Leadership Award recognizes organizations offering a product or solution with attributes that deliver the best quality, reliability, and performance in the industry. The consultancy identifies criteria across two dimensions: product portfolio attributes and business impact.

To download Frost & Sullivan’s “The North American Continuous Passwordless Authentication Industry” report that highlights OneSpan and its 2022 Product Leadership Award, please visit here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.frost.com.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

