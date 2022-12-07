TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, announced its next-gen GaNFast power ICs have been used by Xiaomi Redmi for their 120 W (Note Pro+) and 210 W (Note 12 Explorer) ultra-fast smartphone chargers.

The new Redmi Note 12 Explorer and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are the first equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, with large 107.4 mm / 6.67” FHD+ OLED displays and 120 Hz refresh rate. Both phones feature 16 MP front, and 200 MP rear cameras – a huge step in mobile filming.

To support such powerful performance, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 5,000 mAhr battery with “in-box” 120 W GaN charger, measuring only 59.4 x 56.2 x 28.8 mm (96 cc), and with power density of 1.25 W/cc. A GaNFast power IC with GaNSense™ technology (NV6136A) is used in the high-frequency DC-DC stage (QR flyback). A full charge takes only 19 minutes.

For the Redmi Note 12 Explorer, the landmark 210 W ultra-fast charger is able to charge a 4,300 mAhr battery to 66% in just 5 minutes, and complete a 1-100% charge in only 9 minutes. Thanks to high-speed, feature-rich GaNFast ICs, the massive 210 W of power takes only 67.3 x 64.3 x 30 mm (130 cc), reaching 1.62 W/cc power density. This charger innovatively adopts a pioneering PFC (with NV6127) and ACF/QR (NV6136A) hybrid platform. The platform adds high-efficiency ACF functionality to the proven, low system-cost, low voltage-stress QR baseline.

Mr. Xiang WANG, Partner and President of Xiaomi Group, commented: “We are very happy to collaborate with Navitas Semiconductor again. The 210 W ultra-fast charger launched with the Redmi Note 12 ‘Explorer Edition’ has once again refreshed the mobile-phone charging experience, and officially shortened the charging time to the ‘single-digit-minutes’ era.”

Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China, congratulated Xiaomi on the launch of the latest Redmi smartphones: “It is a great honor that Xiaomi Redmi smartphone selected Navitas GaN solutions once again. And we are pleased to witness that our pioneering PFC+ACF/QR hybrid platform has fulfilled its mission to help the Redmi Note 12 Explorer set a new benchmark for ultra-fast charging. We will continue to push the innovation of GaN technology as we are on a mission to ‘Electrify Our World™’ and help Xiaomi and Xiaomi’s brands to build leading, powerful and eco-friendly power products.”

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Group was established in April 2010 and listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1810.HK) on July 9, 2018. It is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones, smart hardware and IoT platforms as its core.

With the vision of “making friends with users and being the coolest company in users' minds,” Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, constantly pursuing the ultimate product service experience, company operating efficiency, and striving to practice “always insist on making good products that touch people's hearts and are affordable, so that everyone in the world can enjoy a better life brought by technology.”

Xiaomi has always adhered to the ultimate pursuit of product quality and, at the same time together with outstanding corporate partners around the world, Xiaomi is devoted to using innovation to promote the advancement of technological products and bring consumers a better technological life experience.

Xiaomi is currently one of the world's leading smartphone brands, with global shipments reaching a record high of 190 million units in 2021. At the same time, Xiaomi has established the world's leading consumer-grade AIoT IoT platform. As of March 31, 2022, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones, laptops, and tablets) on the AIoT platform reached 478 million. The group's business has entered more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, Xiaomi Group entered the "Fortune Global 500" (Fortune Global 500) list for three consecutive years, ranking 338th in 2021, a significant increase of 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

