Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has become the first ‘Angel’ level sponsor of My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science.

‘Angel’ level sponsorship provides Agilent access to even more strategic counsel from My Green Lab in support of its sustainability activities and expertise that can be shared with customers.

Agilent is also the proud sponsor of the My Green Lab Certification program – considered the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices. As a good citizen and role model for customers, Agilent is working to ensure its on-site customer demonstration laboratories globally are Green Lab Certified and have already achieved highest level certification for Waldbronn, Germany, Cheadle, UK, and Santa Clara, US sites.

“Sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards are central to our mission to advance the quality of life, and our sponsorship of My Green Lab helps us to drive this forward,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer at Agilent. “Being an ‘Angel’ level sponsor will further cultivate our knowledge of creating sustainable green labs, which we can share with our customers globally and support them on their sustainability journey.”

The Green+Lab+Certification from My Green Lab is recognized by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress for pharmaceutical and medical technology companies toward a zero-carbon future. It indicates that a lab has achieved strong sustainability practices in energy use, water consumption, recycling, and waste production.

The certification builds upon Agilent’s ongoing partnership with My+Green+Lab, which includes achieving My Green Labs’ ACT (Accountability, Consistency and Transparency) labels which provide consumers with information on the environmental impact of Agilent instruments. Agilent’s spectroscopy division is the latest to receive ACT labels for their Vaya instrument, with more to follow.

