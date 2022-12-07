NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. ( SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that the Company will present at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, a virtual investor conference being held from December 6-7, 2022. Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. ET.



For more information about the conference, please refer to the conference website or contact your JMP Securities representative directly.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. ( SLS) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

