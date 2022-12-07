Three in four North Americans prefer Heinz® Ketchup when dining out, yet nearly half feel there is nothing they can do when restaurants don’t carry their beloved condiment, according to a recent survey. Even more, the word used most to describe respondents’ feelings when a restaurant doesn’t serve Heinz was ‘disappointment.’1 Heinz, America’s Favorite Ketchup®, announces today, “Tip For Heinz,” a first-of-its-kind program that emboldens fans to enact change and end their condiment disappointment for good.

Heinz launches first-of-its-kind program, “Tip for Heinz,” giving condiment fans who are tired of dining out with generic ketchup a voice to enact change. (Photo: Business Wire)

Now through December 21, ketchup fans can leave restaurants a ‘Tip for Heinz’ to send a subtle, yet powerful message requesting their preferred ketchup. Simply add an extra $1 ‘Tip for Heinz’ to your receipt, share a photo of the receipt on Instagram with #TipforHeinz and #sweepstakes or submit directly to www.tipforheinz.com for full gratuity reimbursement up to $20, and for a lucky few, Heinz will pick up the full tab too! Heinz is committing a total of $125,000 to cover these gratuities and meals.

“Gone are the days of subjecting delicious foods to subpar ketchup. We support Americans who demand more from the condiments restaurants serve, and ‘Tip for Heinz’ aims to elevate fans’ voices for their preferred ketchup,” says Jacqueline Chao, Senior Brand Manager, Heinz. “Together with fellow ketchup lovers, we hope to work towards a future where fans can expect the unmistakably delicious taste of Heinz whenever they dine out.”

To begin ending this widespread dissatisfaction, Heinz is offering to provide a FREE year’s supply of ketchup to the first ten restaurant locations that take the ‘tip’ and trade up their ketchup. In addition to restaurants making the swap, Heinz superfans will be reminded to “Tip for Heinz” while they are on their way to dine out through large-scale out-of-home placements in Times Square and via billboards in Chicago. They will also be encouraged to participate and enter on the site or through Instagram and TikTok, in a first-to-market media execution.

To learn more about “Tip for Heinz” and stop your suffering, follow @Heinz on Instagram and @Heinz_US on TikTok, and for more details and official rules and restrictions, head to www.tipforheinz.com.

1According to a recent survey Heinz commissioned polling 1,372 participants.

