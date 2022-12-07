CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the appointment of Adam Turnquist as Chief Technical Strategist for the firm’s Investment Research team. In his new role Turnquist will lead the firm’s technical analysis of global capital markets. He will also serve as a key member of the firm’s Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee, a body responsible for timely market guidance for LPL’s more than 21,000 independent and enterprise-affiliated financial advisors. Turnquist will report to LPL’s Chief Investment Officer, Marc Zabicki.

“We’re confident that Adam’s market experience and technical strategy expertise will strengthen the thought leadership of our entire Investment Research team,” said Zabicki. “In collaboration with our seasoned bench of strategists, Adam’s background and technical acumen help LPL Research round out our depth and breadth of capital market analysis for the benefit of our advisors and their clients.”

With more than 15 years of investment experience, Turnquist has provided actionable market insights covering all four corners of capital markets, including equities, fixed-income, commodities and currencies. Prior to joining LPL he served as Vice President on Piper Sandler’s research team, and has worked as a fixed income trader.

“LPL’s Research team brings deep mastery in their respective areas of expertise and I am glad to be a part of the group”, said Turnquist. I’m looking forward to helping grow the technical analysis franchise at LPL and partnering with the team to make repeatable market calls and important model portfolio decisions.”

Investment Research at LPL provides timely analysis of asset allocation and portfolio management as well as commentary on the market and economic maneuvers. Twice a year they produce mid-year and end-of-year Market Outlook reports. These provide in-depth economic overviews with deeper dives into market assessments and key insights in simple, easy to understand language. In addition to weekly market commentary, the LPL Research team also delivers insights and observations through its blog on how economic and geopolitical trends are impacting markets.

