Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., will participate in a discussion at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

