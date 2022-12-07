Enhancement brings a suite of new amenities to the facility, including heavy maintenance and modification capabilities, wheel and battery shops and on-site interiors



Expansion has more than doubled Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre footprint to nearly 250,000 square feet

Spacious new hangar features 22 service bays, capable of accommodating up to 14 Global 7500 aircraft at the same time



LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the inauguration of its expanded London Biggin Hill Service Centre, the latest addition to the company’s extensive and growing worldwide customer service network. Located at the bustling London Biggin Hill Airport, the newly enhanced London Biggin Hill Service Centre has grown to nearly 250,000 square feet (approximately 23,225 square metres), adding a suite of new maintenance and modification capabilities and full-service interior finishing capacity for its family of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

With its new, sought-after service capabilities and additional hangar space, Bombardier’s gleaming service centre – the largest business jet MRO facility in the UK – is the perfect oasis for customers of the OEM’s growing fleet of business jets. Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre is the largest tenant at the London Biggin Hill Airport, providing customers with complete heavy maintenance capabilities, wheel and battery shops, a component paint shop and much more. The new hangar has transformed from eight to 22 service bays, increasing on-site capacity to accommodate a wide array of aircraft, including up to 14 Global 7500 aircraft at one time – as well as Bombardier’s newly launched Global 8000 business jet when it enters into service in 2025.

“With the expansion of the London Biggin Hill Service Centre, we are taking another step in showcasing our unwavering commitment to our European customers with industry-leading services on a global scale – OEM expertise that customers demand and expect from Bombardier,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy. “The European market is a very important one for Bombardier and this expansion perfectly underscores our ongoing commitment to the region, allowing us to be closer to our customers and offering them even more world-class services and support.”

Originally inaugurated in 2017, the London Biggin Hill Service Centre, provides a shining example of how Bombardier is enhancing the accessibility of its OEM expertise for customers worldwide and redefining its position as a leader in aftermarket services. This expansion will bring the facility’s workforce to more than 250 employees, with the expectation to grow this number given increasing demand for support.

And as one of the busiest business aviation airports in the UK in terms of aircraft movements, London Biggin Hill Airport is home to more than 70 aerospace companies and boasts more than 1,300 jobs. Over the past number of years, Bombardier has developed a successful collaboration with the airport, which has helped boost local employment and increase supply chain activities.

“London Biggin Hill Airport is in a strategic location for business aviation operators – and we are thrilled that Bombardier is committed to its long-term relationship here,” said Robert Walters, Commercial Director of Biggin Hill Airport. “Bombardier has been a tremendous collaborator and we will continue to work closely together as a leading centre for aviation technology and innovation and as a catalyst for business aviation growth in the region.”

Bombardier’s focus on an environmentally respectful approach to its design and project development is also an essential part of the newly transformed service facility. Key projects include the installation of solar panels and electrical charging stations on site, building on Bombardier’s commitment to reduce its environmental footprint.

Bombardier is also pleased to announce JETEX as its preferred FBO provider at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre. JETEX will offer customers concierge services onsite, extending Bombardier’s customer service offerings.

Creating a solid aerospace pipeline in the region to foster the development of highly skilled technicians at the site is also paramount in the creation of this project. Bombardier has a deep history with apprenticeship programs and has worked with UK training leader Marshall Centre in the development of its thorough, 36-month program, providing an important conduit for impactful, high-paying aerospace jobs in the region.

The expansion of the London Biggin Hill Service Centre – in concert with new facilities in Miami, Florida and Melbourne, Australia and the expansion of its service centre in Singapore – continues to underscore Bombardier’s comprehensive global commitment in providing the best customer service experience in business aviation today.

