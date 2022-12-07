CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that George Kurtz, chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference
Location: San Francisco
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:35 a.m. PST

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221130005351r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005351/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles