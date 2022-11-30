Insmed To Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference in London on Wednesday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.baris[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]

Insmed_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY50150&sd=2022-11-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-to-present-at-the-nasdaq-47th-investor-conference-301689674.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50150&Transmission_Id=202211300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50150&DateId=20221130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles