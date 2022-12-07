Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that Christian Alvarez has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif.

Alvarez will play a crucial role in the long-term growth of Stratasys by enhancing and developing new go-to-market strategies and programs that foster exceptional customer and partner experiences, and ensure customer success, satisfaction and retention. He brings a deep go-to-market and operational understanding, including nearly three decades of experience in managing global field and sales organizations and driving significant revenue growth efforts with outstanding success. Prior to joining Stratasys, Alvarez served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Nutanix and prior to that he held several leadership positions at Juniper Networks in channel sales, distribution, and inside sales functions. In addition, he has experience in building start-up organizations with companies such as Cyan Inc., a Ciena Company, and Terremark Worldwide, a Verizon Company.

“I am pleased to have Christian join our leadership team as we execute our strategy to lead in delivering complete polymer 3D printing solutions for manufacturing, design, and healthcare,” said Dr. Zeif. “I am confident that under his leadership our global go-to-market strategy will achieve new heights of success, preparing us for the next wave of accelerated growth in our industry.”

“Stratasys has truly transformed polymer 3D printing for so many manufacturing, design and healthcare segments, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to lead its worldwide go-to-market organization to achieve the next level of growth,” Alvarez said. “Our opportunity is vast, but seizing it requires even more collaboration with our entire ecosystem of partners who are so integral to our growth. Working together, we can continue creating innovative solutions to address new use cases across all segments and verticals.”

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

