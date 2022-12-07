Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Tanya Hooper to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective January 1, 2023. Hooper will report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

“At Pentair, we are focused on our vision to be the world’s most valued sustainable water solutions company and Tanya will be a key partner in advancing our leadership as an employer of choice,” said John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “Tanya has a demonstrated track record of Human Resources leadership with large multi-national businesses, and we are excited about her appointment to this role and the perspectives and experience she will bring to Pentair.”

Hooper joins Pentair from Honeywell, where she served as the Vice President of Global Talent and Corporate Human Resources. Prior to Honeywell, Tanya worked for Raytheon Technologies as the Chief Human Resources Officer & Vice President of Collins Aerospace and prior to that, for Royal Dutch Shell where she held several Human Resources Business Partner roles with increasing responsibility over time.

Hooper will fill the role being vacated by Adrian Chiu, who has been named as Executive Vice President and President of Pentair’s Water Solutions Segment effective January 1, 2023.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. Serving customers in more than 150 countries, our approximately 11,250 global employees are living our purpose to create a better world through smart, sustainable water solutions. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

