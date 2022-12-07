SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has announced that Kristen A. Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president and chief administrative officer. Johnson has served as the chief administrative officer for SJW Group since 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005233/en/

Kristen A. Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of SJW Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“The board and I recognize the powerful impact Kristen is having on our organization during this extraordinary time,” stated SJW Group Chair and President Eric W. Thornburg. “In addition to her leadership of the information technology, human resources, project management office, information security and enterprise risk teams, she is also leading our organization across a broad platform of strategic initiatives in a manner that holds true to our values and delivers for our customers, employees, communities, shareholders and the environment,” Thornburg added.

“It is truly a privilege to serve the company as senior vice president and to lead and partner with our passionate and high-performing teams to serve employees so they can deliver world-class customer service,” stated Johnson.

Johnson concurrently serves as senior vice president at Connecticut Water Company, a Connecticut subsidiary of SJW Group, a position she has held since 2019. She leads the teams there in information technology, human resources and the project management office and spearheads various projects and strategic initiatives.

Maureen Westbrook, president of Connecticut Water noted, “Kristen has been a valued, trusted partner to the Connecticut team, providing strong leadership in key functional areas and driving the strategy for projects that will benefit our employees, customers and communities for years to come.”

Johnson began her career at Connecticut Water in human resources in 2007 and has served as the company’s corporate secretary and ethics officer. She also was an executive co-leader of the integration management initiative leading up to and following the 2019 combination of Connecticut Water Service Inc. and SJW Group to maximize the benefits of the combination to customers, employees and shareholders. Under her leadership, Connecticut Water achieved recognition as a top regional workplace by Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022 and a USA Top Workplace in 2022.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Elms College and a master’s degree in human resources development from American International College.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to about 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operations and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof, including but not limited to, droughts and wildfires; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses;(7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005233/en/