The Franklin+Templeton+Academy today announced the launch of its Alternatives+Educationprogram, a robust learning suite aimed to help financial professionals expand their knowledge of alternative investments and navigate the growing space with confidence. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum on various types of alternatives, including courses on private equity, real estate, private credit, infrastructure and hedge strategies.

“The Franklin Templeton Academy is excited to offer our Alternatives Education program as part of our ongoing effort to build knowledge and proficiency around the ever-evolving alternatives investment landscape,” said Barry Kruse, Global Head of the Franklin Templeton Academy. “Our curriculum delivers deep understanding around alternatives, as well as continuing education credit for financial professionals. And it is available in across multiple formats so learners can study as they prefer.”

The Alternatives Education program is offered in a variety of program modalities to create a personalized learning experience, including in-person and on-site classes, interactive webinars, self-paced e-learning modules, and pre-recorded video. The program also offers background sheets and workbooks to supplement and bolster the learning experience.

Course content is developed and delivered by experts in the alternatives industry. Coursework is eligible for credit toward Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®), Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certifications and offered at no cost to the learner.

"With today’s market volatility, geopolitical risks, and 40-year highs in inflation, financial professionals need a more sophisticated toolbox to help their clients meet their long-term financial goals,” said Shane Clifford, Senior Managing Director, Alternative Strategies at Franklin Templeton. “As advisors increasingly look to integrate alternative investments into their portfolios, we are committed to providing advanced education on and building proficiency in using these versatile and valuable investment strategies.”

“The single largest piece of feedback we hear from advisors and home offices is the need for education, specifically around private market asset classes, vehicle structure, and their role in a portfolio,” added Dave Donahoo, Co-Head of U.S. Wealth Management at Franklin Templeton. “For that reason, we are very proud to release Alternatives Education by the Franklin Templeton Academy, the educational pillar of Alternatives by Franklin Templeton. We believe our decades-long history of helping advisors solve problems, combined with our position as one of the largest managers of alternatives, enables us to help solve for this need.”

The Franklin Templeton Academy has offered continuing education for financial professionals and investors worldwide for more than 15 years. Over the past three years, The Academy has reached 110,000 learners in 30 countries and 16 languages, offering more than 40 courses in investment concepts and practice management.

This press release, and the information contained herein, is provided for discussion purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner, as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendations of an interest in any security or investment vehicle. Any such offer may only be made pursuant to the delivery of formal offering documents. Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. An investment in an alternative investment entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any alternative investment's investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. Franklin Templeton makes no representation or warranties with respect to the information provided such information should not be relied upon in connection with an investment decision or for any other reason whatsoever.

All Investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is not guaranteed of future results.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005734/en/