Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI, Financial), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, chairman & CEO, will participate at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. PST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005074/en/

